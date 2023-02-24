Zambia vs Gambia – The clash of two countries with striking names that brings mixed feelings for one person with ties to both sides 

- Advertisement -

By: Momodou S Jallow

Sports Editor, GRTS

When Zambia face-off against the Gambia in Friday’s group C encounter in the Total Energies U-20 AFCON, one thing that comes to mind is the slight similarity of the names of the two countries. For far too long, people in other parts of the world often mistook the Southern African country for the tiny West African nation, The Gambia.

Former Gambian football legend, the late Biri-Biri of blessed memory once told me in an interview that anytime he said he was from the Gambia, people would stare at him and ask do you mean Zambia. “I would say no… I mean Gambia,” the former Sevilla star explained.

Now Zambia and Gambia are set to do battle at the ongoing U-20 AFCON in Egypt, an ideal moment for many to finally differentiate between the two countries.

Ahead of the game, Gambia’s coach Abdoulie Bojang said it’s a must-not-lose game for his Young Scorpions. Bojang, whose side won their first game against Tunisia 1-0, told journalists at the pre-match press conference that the focus for him and his players is to win on Friday and book a place in the knocked-out stages.

With football fans in both countries set to have their sight fixed on the Alexandria stadium for the 90 minutes of the game, the Zambia-Gambia encounter has brought some mixed feelings for one person who has ties to both countries. GRTS producer and news anchor Fatou Elika Muloshi was born to a Zambian father and a Gambian mother, and she is eagerly looking forward to the contest.

“It’s a very special feeling, I’ve longed for this moment, and I don’t know how I’ll feel watching it, but I truly look forward to something that’s fulfilling for me. it’s more like my two countries marrying,” she explained.

A passionate fan of the Scorpions, Fatou who is pursuing her master’s degree in the UK has her allegiance leaning more toward the Young Scorpions of The Gambia over the Young Copper Bullets of Zambia, but it would be interesting to see her reactions during the game which she is keen to watch. It is one of those fascinating stories that come with the beautiful game and Zambia vs Gambia game in the continental youth championship has already given us something to look forward to ahead of the game.

Just imagine how the match commentator would be juggling between Zambia and Gambia.