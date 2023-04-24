Youngster Karamba eyes top European leagues after helping the team secure top league spot in Albania

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

After helping his side FC Dinamo Tirana secure promotion to the Albanian Superliga, 18-year-old Gambian youngster Karamba Gassama, who will now be playing in the top Albanian football league next season, is eying a spot in the top European leagues as he continues chasing his dreams in European football.

The young Gambian, dazzling midfield maestro joined the Albanian side in the last January European transfer window from local club Fortune Football Club.

Since his move to FC Dinamo Tirana, Karamba played a hugely important role for both the first team and the U21, with six goals involvement.

“My desire remains the same. I want to see myself playing in the top leagues in Europe because that has been my dream from a younger age. I am going to continue to work hard, and this dream will come through,” he told The Fatu Network.

On helping his team secure promotion to the top tier football in Albania, Karamba expressed joy. He outlined that the Albanian first division gives him a lot of competition; thus, he forecasted a more competitive football in the Superliga next season.

“Football in the first division where I am playing gives me a lot of competition with exciting footballers. The Superliga, where I will be playing next season, will be more competitive. The super league has the big clubs that play in Champions League qualification and Europa League qualification, so that’s competitive,” he stated.

The 18-year-old, since joining FC Dinamo Tirana in January, has played 12 games, providing 3 assists and three goals for the U21s.