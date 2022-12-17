‘You will see someone from MAJaC or another journalism school who can do better than UTG students’

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Angry students demanding better learning facilities at the University of The Gambia (UTG) School of Journalism and Digital Media (SJDM) have expressed disappointment in the school authorities for not addressing their problems. The students feel other journalism schools like MAJac are better despite their less expensive tuition fees compared to the UTG.

They made these claims yesterday at the UTG School premises.

They expressed disappointment in the school authorities for not responding to their concerns.

The angry students occupied the school premises chanting with disappointment and anger for their demands to be addressed.

“The school has no studio where journalist students can do practical. You will be surprised to know that people will back a degree and they cannot edit simple audio,” revealed Jainaba Mbowe, acting president of SJDM.

They claimed that the school also has “unqualified” lecturers taking different courses.

“Some lecturers are here they are taking courses they are not qualified to take,” Jainaba claimed.

“We want to see actions to be taken by the management as soon as possible. We cannot continue paying school fees that are more expensive compared to other journalism schools without having the proper learning facilities,” she continued.

The students believe that protesting against the school authorities is the only way out for their demands to be addressed.

“You will go to other media houses to work, and you will be ashamed to see someone from MAJaC or another journalism school [who] can do better than UTG students in practical.

“You cannot call yourself a degree holder when you cannot edit,” she lamented.

Dr. Wumi Adekunle, Dean of SJDM, said the administration is working tirelessly to address the needs of the students.

However, she blamed the rains and the process of procuring equipment needed for the studio for hindering the administration from getting the studio ready.

“We are very concerned but some of their demands are beyond my level. We have contracted a technician for the installation of the studio and that process is ongoing.

We need a lot of patience because things will be settled,” she claimed.

She assured the students of the admin’s commitment to addressing their demands.

The students said they are frustrated because they have been hearing the same promises over the years. They said they are paying 39,600 dalasis per semester.

Kemo Conteh, the President of the UTG Students Union said the union is concerned about the challenges journalism students are facing.

“Their pride and interest cannot be compromised and that is to say the interest of the students is not in competition with the interest of the management,” he said.

Mr. Conteh told journalists that the Union will engage the school management to make sure the plight of the students is addressed.