‘You will see someone from MAJaC or another journalism school who can do better than UTG students’

232
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Angry students demanding better learning facilities at the University of The Gambia (UTG) School of Journalism and Digital Media (SJDM) have expressed disappointment in the school authorities for not addressing their problems. The students feel other journalism schools like MAJac are better despite their less expensive tuition fees compared to the UTG.

- Advertisement -

They made these claims yesterday at the UTG School premises.

They expressed disappointment in the school authorities for not responding to their concerns.

The angry students occupied the school premises chanting with disappointment and anger for their demands to be addressed.

“The school has no studio where journalist students can do practical. You will be surprised to know that people will back a degree and they cannot edit simple audio,” revealed Jainaba Mbowe, acting president of SJDM.

- Advertisement -

They claimed that the school also has “unqualified” lecturers taking different courses.

“Some lecturers are here they are taking courses they are not qualified to take,” Jainaba claimed.

“We want to see actions to be taken by the management as soon as possible. We cannot continue paying school fees that are more expensive compared to other journalism schools without having the proper learning facilities,” she continued.

The students believe that protesting against the school authorities is the only way out for their demands to be addressed.

- Advertisement -

“You will go to other media houses to work, and you will be ashamed to see someone from MAJaC or another journalism school [who] can do better than UTG students in practical.

“You cannot call yourself a degree holder when you cannot edit,” she lamented.

Dr. Wumi Adekunle, Dean of SJDM, said the administration is working tirelessly to address the needs of the students.

However, she blamed the rains and the process of procuring equipment needed for the studio for hindering the administration from getting the studio ready.

“We are very concerned but some of their demands are beyond my level. We have contracted a technician for the installation of the studio and that process is ongoing.

We need a lot of patience because things will be settled,” she claimed.

She assured the students of the admin’s commitment to addressing their demands.

The students said they are frustrated because they have been hearing the same promises over the years. They said they are paying 39,600 dalasis per semester.

Kemo Conteh, the President of the UTG Students Union said the union is concerned about the challenges journalism students are facing.

“Their pride and interest cannot be compromised and that is to say the interest of the students is not in competition with the interest of the management,” he said.

Mr. Conteh told journalists that the Union will engage the school management to make sure the plight of the students is addressed.

Previous articleGambia Government Rebuts Mayor Lowe; Maintains Position on KMC & BCC Project Financing

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions