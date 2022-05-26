“You Will Never Be Jobless In The Country If You Have Quality Technical Skills”- Minister Sillah

466
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure Hon. Ebrima Sillah has called on young people to be engaged in skills work, saying that people with quality technical skills will never be jobless in the country. He urged young people in Nuimi and other communities to acquire such skills so that they can benefit from construction projects in the country.

- Advertisement -

“I can tell you that you will never be jobless in the country if you have quality technical skill,” Hon. Ebrima Sillah said. He said there are so many ongoing construction projects that are paying good money.

He urged the young people in Nuimi to come forward and take part in the ongoing road construction so that they can benefit from their tax monies instead of waiting for people from outside to do the work for them.

“There are so many areas of specialization in construction and if you have the ability to work you can come forward and work with the contractors. We will be very happy to see our young people taking part in the project because the money will remain in the country. The government is building the roads from your tax.”

He said the contractor is travelling all the way to Senegal and Guinea Bissau to get young people to work in the project because many young people in the country don’t have the required skills.

- Advertisement -

“We want to solicit the support from the chiefs and communities elders to work with the Ministry of transport, NRA and the contractor to help with the recruitment process for young people within the local communities,” he emphasize.

Previous articleJokadou District Chief Laments On Challenges, Calls For Government’s Urgent Intervention  
Next articleApril 2000 Students Demonstration: Yahya Jammeh, Others To Be Prosecuted For Arbitrary Arrest, Detention, Torture, Injurie And Killing

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions