“You Will Never Be Jobless In The Country If You Have Quality Technical Skills”- Minister Sillah

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure Hon. Ebrima Sillah has called on young people to be engaged in skills work, saying that people with quality technical skills will never be jobless in the country. He urged young people in Nuimi and other communities to acquire such skills so that they can benefit from construction projects in the country.

“I can tell you that you will never be jobless in the country if you have quality technical skill,” Hon. Ebrima Sillah said. He said there are so many ongoing construction projects that are paying good money.

He urged the young people in Nuimi to come forward and take part in the ongoing road construction so that they can benefit from their tax monies instead of waiting for people from outside to do the work for them.

“There are so many areas of specialization in construction and if you have the ability to work you can come forward and work with the contractors. We will be very happy to see our young people taking part in the project because the money will remain in the country. The government is building the roads from your tax.”

He said the contractor is travelling all the way to Senegal and Guinea Bissau to get young people to work in the project because many young people in the country don’t have the required skills.

“We want to solicit the support from the chiefs and communities elders to work with the Ministry of transport, NRA and the contractor to help with the recruitment process for young people within the local communities,” he emphasize.