‘You have my back’ – Banjul Mayor declares confidence in Youth & Sports Minister  

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The Lord Mayor of Banjul, Rohey Malick Lowe, has declared her support and backing of the Honorable Bakary Y. Badjie, the Youth & Sports Minister, noting that she has confidence and no doubt in the minister’s ability to deliver the goods for the young people of the Gambia.

Madame Lowe made this remark when the Honorable Minister visited her office on Saturday during his tour of the ministry’s project sites in the capital and interface with young people in Banjul.

She outlined to Hon. Badjie that he has her back and that he should put politics aside when implementing anything in Banjul as part of his responsibility as a youth & Sports Minister. He assured the Minister that he has the support of the Banjul City Council.

“Don’t listen to anything, Honorable Minister, when you want to excel in Banjul. Forget about politics, forget about everything, just do your job, and you have my back. Be assured that you have the backing of the Banjul City Council,” she vehemently assured the Minister.

The Mayor, who said she cannot say all that she can say about her trust and confidence in the youth & sports minister, said that she has no doubt in minister Badjie, who is hell-bent on making sure that young people in the country are empowered and supported in their quest to make a difference in the country.

“Honorable Minister, I have no doubt in you if I am honest. There are some things you cannot just say in the open, but I have confidence in you that you will excel,” she stressed in expressing her utmost trust for Hon. Badjie.

The Youth and Sports Minister, Honorable Bakary Y. Badjie embarked on a nationwide tour of the ministry’s different project sites in the length and breadth of the country last week to have a first-hand information of the ongoing projects as well as having an interface with young people in the country to understand their challenges. The tour ended in Banjul, where the minister and his delegation visited the Lord Mayor to discuss over issues related to young people in the city and how best the two offices can collaborate in empowering young people.