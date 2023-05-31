Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Yankuba Darboe says BAC staff must change or be changed

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The newly sworn-in chairman of the Brikama Area Council, Yankuba Darboe, has warned staff of the council that they must change the existing state of affairs of the Council to meet the needs of the people, or they will be changed, noting that the Brikama Area Council as an institution has been corrupted and ineffective.

Chairman Darboe was speaking after he and the elected councillors were sworn into office. He asserted that the current conditions at the council are not sustainable for the plight of the people and that the council cannot retrogress beyond its current state.

“We must yearn for change. And if you do not change, we will change you,” he warned the staff of the council.

He postulated that things must change, and they will change under his leadership. He outlined that it is an undeniable fact that the Brikama Area Council has been corrupted and ineffective in meeting the aspirations of the people of the region.

“Brikama Area Council has to change, must change, and it will be changed. There cannot be any dispute or denial of the fact that this institution called Brikama Area Council, which many people’s hopes and aspirations depend on, has been corrupted and ineffective, which has failed our people for the longest of time. We must end that, and it will end now,” he echoed.

Darboe, who overwhelmingly won the chairmanship election, was very particular about fighting corruption in the council during his campaign. He once promised to make known his salary to the people of the West Coast if elected, vowing to be transparent in his dealings as the chairman of the country’s biggest local government council.

