Yanks Daboe promises to make known his salary to the public if elected as chair of BAC

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The United Democratic Party’s (UDP) candidate for the Brikama Area Council (BAC) Chairmanship election, Yankuba Darboe, has promised to combat corruption in the council and make known his salary to the public if elected as the chairman of the council, citing that fighting against corruption should begin with him.

Quizzed whether he will be willing to fight against corruption, Darboe answered in the affirmative, noting that his salary will be known to the public.

“Number one: My salary will have to be known to the people. People should know how much I earn. Number two, I don’t want to build anything beyond my salary scale. I don’t want to have any car that is beyond my salary scale. And I don’t want to take anything that is not mine. If I take anything, I will make sure that I tell people what I want to take and how I intend to repay it. That is the way I intend to fight corruption,” he said in an interview with LSTV 1.

The UK-trained Lawyer asserted that if elected, his council will not joke with corruption and that they will prosecute whoever is accused of any financial malpractice or mismanagement. According to him, if the government or the police fail to take care of any corruption or theft allegations, his council will hire a private lawyer and prosecute whoever is being accused.

“If that happens [stealing money] on the West Coast, we will institute a private prosecution. So, the council will pay private lawyers, and then we bring our evidence and prosecute the person before a magistrate court,” he explained.

Yankuba Darboe is the candidate for the opposition United Democratic Party for the top local government seat in the West Coast Region. He should be battling for the seat with National People’s Party Seedy Ceesay and two independent candidates in Ahmad Gitteh and Ibrahim JS Sanneh.

