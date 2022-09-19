World Judo Championship: Gambia’s Faye Njie Says He Is Prepared To Challenge Anyone

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Following his brilliant performance at the Commonwealth games in London couple of months ago, Gambia’s judo champion Faye Njie is in high spirit again as the World Judo Championship draws near.

The world judo championship will be held at Humo Ice Dome in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from 6th to 13th October 2022.

Speaking exclusively to The Fatu Network, the 28-year-old Gambian judo silver medal winner said he is well-prepared for the world judo championship next month.

“My preparation ahead of world judo championships has been going well. For the last few weeks, I have been training in France where I am currently based and the training has been successful without a single injury,” Faye Njie said.

He added that he is expecting good result from the competition.

The Judoka further emphasized that he has been training hard and is up for the task ahead just like his previous competitions.

“The previous competitions throughout the summer have shown that I can now challenge anyone. Of course, considering the level and the stake of the competition, there won’t be any easy fights as only top 100 athletes from freshly published world ranking list are qualified to this competition.”

The judo silver medal winner noted he has no fear in participating in the coming world judo championship.

“If I had any fear, there would be no point going there. If you lack the self-confidence during your fight, you most likely end up losing it.”