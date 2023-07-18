Women In Technology

- Advertisement -

By: Awa Conteh

I always say that technology is the present and future. It is not just something that has peeped into every aspect of our lives. It has recreated our industries and improved efficiency and accountability. Employment opportunities have taken drastic automations with the introduction of remote or freelance work.

Technology and innovation gives you an opportunity to learn things you would not learn in classrooms. Even if you do not want to become a web developer for example, the application of technology helps you understand any field of study you want to specialize on. Let’s say you want to become an entrepreneur.

Technology comes in handy by teaching you skills you need to manage your business, be innovative, collaborate with other entrepreneurs, and build a network that will ensure your success in whatever you do.

Now, let us say you want to specialise in the industry. Women in particular have the ability to excel in the Tech space because it gives them a meaningful career that resonates with their values and work-balance life. It is a lucrative industry that gives you a chance to work from anywhere and at your convenience, and become a genius in your own right. It makes you more independent and in control of what you do and how you do it.

Women are preferred in this sector because of their diversity, multitasking ability, and sharing power.

The industry is one that needs you to be creative, innovative, and collaborative. Because these are naturally part of women, plus the fact that they are still under represented in the field, makes the few stand out in the crowd. Luckily, more women are getting into it and you have a whole community with you, and sexism won’t really matter anymore if you have real skills and good at what you do.

As a woman, this highly flexible and interesting career that exposes you to new things every day and gets your hand dirty creating things is loving! It gives you the power to use your skills to solve real life problems. That alone gives you work satisfaction and self-confidence.

It is true that you will face problems around male dominance, but that should be your source of strength. The idea of being among the few women in a company with more males, should only motivate you do become the best at what you do. There will be instances where you would need to prove yourself, which can be traumatizing, but once you are aware of your skills and use them to add value to yourself and others around you, they will sell you for you.

To conclude, technology is here to stay. The world needs more women to change the narratives and bring about equal representation in the technology sector. You can be one of them. Let the world get a taste of your power in Technology!

About the author:

Awa Conteh is a student at the Sidi Muhammed Ben Abdallah University in Fès, the Kingdom of Morocco. She is a Computer Science student and currently the Secretary General of Gambian Students Association in Morocco (GASAM).