As He Attends Extraordinary African Union Summit in Equatorial Guinea; Will President Barrow Make Arrangements To Bring Jammeh Home To Face Justice?

By Ousman G Darboe

President  Adama Barrow left for the 16th extraordinary summit of the African Union (AU) which will take place in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. According to the statement from Statehouse, the President will use the opportunity to make a two-day state visit after the summit.

The big question is, will President Barrow use the two-day visit to arrange for his Predecessor Yahya Jammeh to be brought back to the country and tried as recommended by the TRRC and accepted by the government white paper?

The former president who ruled the Gambia between 1994 to 2017 is adversely mentioned in the Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) Report.

On Wednesday 25th May 2022, the Justice Minister of The Gambia presented the government’s position paper (White Paper) on the recommendations of the TRRC.

It accepted the recommendation that Jammeh and his associates be brought to justice for the ‘atrocities’ they committed from July 1994 to 2017.

What will Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo decide in the case of his friend Yahya Jammeh if President Barrow requests to bring him back?

