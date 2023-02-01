Why Dr. Ismaila Ceesay is the right choice for Gambia’s next Vice President

- Advertisement -

The recent passing of the Vice President Alieu Badara Joof has left a vacuum that must be filled. As the Gambia continues to grapple with the loss of its Vice President, the question of who will take on the mantle of leadership has become increasingly pressing. However, it’s important to look ahead and consider who would make the most suitable successor.

In this Fatu Network op-ed, I argue that Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, a seasoned political science scholar and accomplished politician, is the right candidate for the job.

Dr. Ceesay’s qualifications are impressive. As a native of Brikama, a town that has been a kingmaker in Gambian politics, but has been historically underrepresented in the upper echelons of government, his appointment would signify a step towards a more inclusive and representative government.

Dr. Ceesay brings a unique blend of academic knowledge and political experience to the table. He holds a PhD in political science and has served as a professor and political commentator for many years. This combination of education and practical experience has equipped him with a deep understanding of the complex issues facing Gambia today, as well as a clear vision for the country’s future.

Additionally, as a vocal critic of the Barrow administration, but also one of his biggest supporters in pushing for national development. This balance of constructive criticism and support is crucial for any Vice President and would serve as a powerful symbol of the president’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

Moreover, Dr. Ceesay has demonstrated his commitment to the people of Gambia through his actions. He left the diaspora and returned to serve his country, renouncing his Swedish citizenship in order to be eligible to participate in Gambian politics. He supported President Barrow’s re-election and asked his base to do the same, demonstrating a willingness to put aside personal ambitions for the good of the country.

It’s also worth mentioning that Dr. Ceesay has a proven track record of working well with young people. Given that a significant portion of Gambia’s electorate is under 30, having a Vice President who can connect with young voters could be invaluable.

In addition, Dr. Ceesay is a charming figure, eloquent and knows how to connect with people from all backgrounds. This is a valuable asset for any leader, as it allows them to communicate their message effectively and build support across the country. His charisma and ability to connect with people would be an asset in building support for the President’s agenda.

Dr. Ceesay’s ability to understand and navigate the complex issues of international politics and international relations makes him an ideal candidate to serve as Vice President. He has a deep understanding of the political dynamics of the international community and is well-versed in the intricacies of international diplomacy. This knowledge and experience will be crucial as Gambia continues to forge relationships with other nations and play an active role in international politics.

In conclusion, the appointment of Dr. Ismaila Ceesay as Vice President would be a major win for Gambia.

He is a highly qualified candidate with a deep understanding of the issues facing the country, a proven commitment to serving the people, and the ability to connect with young people. The appointment of Dr. Ceesay as Vice President would be a historic move that would demonstrate the President’s commitment to inclusive governance and to representing the interests of all Gambians, including those of Brikama and its people.

Tellingly, his level of humility and service orientation is exactly what Gambia needs in a Vice President.

I’m more than convinced, he will work alongside the President, not against him, to ensure that the country is on the right track.

I strongly encourage President Barrow to consider him for this important role.

~ A concern Gambian.