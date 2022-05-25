What Is A Government White Paper?

- Advertisement -

In the context of governance and justice, a white paper is the feedback or response of government to a report, findings and recommendations of a body set up to investigate the cause(s) of something, what should be done and probably those to be held responsible.

In that light, the Gambian Government White Paper on the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (TRRC), which is said to be released today 25th May 2022, is the response of government to the recommendations of the TRRC.

However, it is important to understand that there are two common patterns of White Papers. Government can either accept some or all of the recommendations. In other words, the government can reject some or most of the recommendations, depending on its position on the said inquiry and its report.

In December 2021, The Gambia government released the TRRC report. The TRRC was set up in 2017 to investigate human rights abuses during the Yahya Jammeh reign from July 1994 to December 2016.

The announcement for the release of the White Paper came after President Adama Barrow presided over a two-day cabinet session where the draft White Paper on recommendations of the Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission’s (TRRC) report was reviewed.

Gambia’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dawda Jallow, later disclosed that the White Paper will be issued out on Wednesday 25th May 2022.

Gambians await to know the content of the said White Paper.