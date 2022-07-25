Westfield Residents Describe Uncovered Gutters As Death Traps

- Advertisement -

Karimatou Jallow

Residents of Westfield are calling on the government to cover the open gutters of saying that it is not safe to leave them open because someone might fall into the them accidentally and either sustain injuries or lose their lives.

“The uncovering of these gutters is not save because someone can fall into them unknowingly and sustain serious injuries, and if that person is a breadwinner, his/her family will be affected.

As a taxi driver, I try my best to be careful when driving because their is high chance of getting accident. That is why I calculate before taken any step,” Foday Dember explained.

Dember called on the government to find solution and cover the gutters because it is not safe for anybody around that area.

“Their is unhygienic water in this gutters. Rubbish is being dumped inside the gutters and nobody is taking any step to prevent people from doing so. This can cause serious sickness to us who spend the whole day in this environment,” Ebrima Bah.

However, Bah warned people dumping rubbish in the gutters to stop, saying that gutters are not the right places for throwing rubbish.

“If they help us and cover these gutters, it will be great because the unhygienic water is not good for our health and anyone can accidentally lose his or her life in this open gutters,” Ablie Jarju stated.

Jarju went on saying the government should find a solution to cover the gutters to ensure safety in the environment.