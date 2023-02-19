‘We will declare you a rebel’: NPP to hunt down Darboe if…

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The First National President of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) and Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Demba Sabally has said they will declare the United Democratic Party (UDP) leader Ousainou Darboe a rebel if he goes ahead with his supposed plan to announce his own results of the forthcoming local government election, instead of the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) verified results.

Demba Sabally uttered this during NPP press conference while responding to the speech delivered by Lawyer Ousainou Darboe in Gunjur last week. He outlined that government will be ruled by law and not by the wishes of Lawyer Darboe.

According to him, Lawyer Darboe said he would announce his result of the local government elections if the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) failed to tabulate the result. He said they (NPP) will declare the former Vice President a rebel if he did that.

“In his statement, he declared that he may declare his results of the local government election. If you (Ousainou Darboe) do that, we will declare you a rebel,” said the minister of Agriculture, noting that the only institution to announce the result is the IEC.

Mr. Sabally further said Darboe cannot warn the Republic of The Gambia president. He noted that in Darboe’s Gunjur speech, he directed a statement to president Barrow, saying that he was warning the head of state.

“In his statement, he threatened and used the word ‘I am warning the president’. Ousainou Darboe, you cannot warn His Excellency, President Adama Barrow.”

He punctuated the UDP leader’s speech as unfortunate, contemptuous, reckless and dangerous to the country’s peace.

Since the government of The Gambia announced the establishment of a commission of inquiry to look into the affairs of the local government councils for possible mismanagement and corruption ahead of the local government elections, the UDP leadership and supporters regarded it as a witch-hunting mission by the government, instituted to put dirt on the UDP mayors and chairmen ahead of the crucial local government elections.