‘We will declare you a rebel’: NPP to hunt down Darboe if…

448
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The First National President of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) and Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Demba Sabally has said they will declare the United Democratic Party (UDP) leader Ousainou Darboe a rebel if he goes ahead with his supposed plan to announce his own results of the forthcoming local government election, instead of the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) verified results.

- Advertisement -

Demba Sabally uttered this during NPP press conference while responding to the speech delivered by Lawyer Ousainou Darboe in Gunjur last week. He outlined that government will be ruled by law and not by the wishes of Lawyer Darboe.

According to him, Lawyer Darboe said he would announce his result of the local government elections if the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) failed to tabulate the result. He said they (NPP) will declare the former Vice President a rebel if he did that.

“In his statement, he declared that he may declare his results of the local government election. If you (Ousainou Darboe) do that, we will declare you a rebel,” said the minister of Agriculture, noting that the only institution to announce the result is the IEC.

Mr. Sabally further said Darboe cannot warn the Republic of The Gambia president. He noted that in Darboe’s Gunjur speech, he directed a statement to president Barrow, saying that he was warning the head of state.

- Advertisement -

“In his statement, he threatened and used the word ‘I am warning the president’. Ousainou Darboe, you cannot warn His Excellency, President Adama Barrow.”

He punctuated the UDP leader’s speech as unfortunate, contemptuous, reckless and dangerous to the country’s peace.

Since the government of The Gambia announced the establishment of a commission of inquiry to look into the affairs of the local government councils for possible mismanagement and corruption ahead of the local government elections, the UDP leadership and supporters regarded it as a witch-hunting mission by the government, instituted to put dirt on the UDP mayors and chairmen ahead of the crucial local government elections.

Previous articleJawara and Independence

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions