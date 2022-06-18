“We Were Dismissed Because We Exposed Irregularities” – Ex-Officials Of Agric Dept

Sacked officials at the Department of Agriculture briefing the press
By: Ousman G Darboe 

Four officials who were dismissed at the Department of Agriculture have on Saturday 18th June 2022 briefed the press about what they called an “unlawful dismissal”.

Musa Bojang, Senior Plant Protection Officer; Alhajie Gaye, Agricultural Assistant; Lamin Jaiteh, Plant Protection Officer; and Abubacarr Camara, Agricultural Officer were all dismissed on 10th June 2022.

This came after a letter from the Personnel Management Office noted that the Public Service Commission had approved the dismissal of the four officials from the civil service with effect from 10th June 2022 in accordance with Public Service Commission Regulation 57.

Speaking on behalf his colleagues, Musa Bojang, said the reason for their dismissal was as a result of revealing the “irregularities” that were going on at the Department of Agriculture.

“We found out that there were some irregularities in the office, the occupation of public offices by officials who are retired and are not on contract and are also out of public service.”

“For that reason, we felt that there was a need to raise the issue with the authorities so that they can do the right thing which eventually led to our dismissal from the public service,” Bojang explained.

