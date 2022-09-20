“We Should Desist From Prioritizing Children Of Top Government Officials When Giving Scholarship” – Hon. Ceesay

251
Hon. Lamin Ceesay, National Assembly Member for Kiang West Constituency
- Advertisement -

By: Alimatou S Bajinka

Hon. Lamin Ceesay, National Assembly Member (NAM) for Kiang West Constituency has said, in allocating scholarship, priority should be given to children of ordinary Gambians who struggle to earn a living and not the children of those who have in abundance.

- Advertisement -

“We have so many dropouts in the country because their parents can’t afford tuition fees. We should desist from prioritizing the children of ministers and other high-profile government officials.”

On enhancing discipline in learning institutions, Hon. Ceesay said, even though corporal punishment is unacceptable, other forms of disciplinary measures should be strictly enforced in schools to make sure students concentrate and learn in order to brighten the country’s future.

He stressed that The Gambia educational system should be looked at, saying that the country continues to register mass failure in external exams.

The lawmaker also elaborated on the status of higher education in the country which he said needs highly competent people to impact learning.

- Advertisement -

“The Gambia College should be scrutinized and make sure they enrol people that can provide quality education to the students to make sure the country’s educational system is improved,” he said.

In another development in the ongoing parliamentary debate on President Barrow’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), Hon. Gibril Mballo, NAM for Lower Fuladu West said claims of numerous expenditures in the agricultural sector have been made but that the result is not reflected in the farms or produces, especially in the rural Gambia where farming is a crucial source of livelihood.

Kebba K. Barrow, NAM for Kombo South, urged ministers and heads of government departments and agencies to be present at the National Assembly to hear from NAMs as they debate the recently delivered SONA by President Barrow. This he said can help them in effectively running their ministries, departments and agencies.

Previous articleUN Education Summit: President Barrow Pledges To Invest In Skills Development
Next articleRecent Crime Surge: Lack Of Community Cooperation, Harbouring Suspects Major Factors

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions