IMDID Country Director Calls On Young Gambians To Embrace Integrity, Run For Elected Posts

148
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The Country Director for the Gambia under the International Model Diplomats For Integrated Development (IMDID), Muhammed Kanyi, has told young people of the Gambia to decorate themselves with ethics and values to raise the standards of integrity and resourcefulness in the society.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to the Fatu Network, the Information, Technology and Communications specialist explained that if the young people are innovative, they will remain relevant in a progressive society.

“We must adorn ourselves with admirable ethics and values, and raised the standards of integrity, and credibility and resourcefulness in our society”, he pointed out.

He further said that young people in the Gambia should be creative enough to have the ability to identify needs in society and proffer adequate solutions to address the needs.

Kanyi, a passionate advocate of justice and equal opportunities also encourages young people to contest in the next local government elections as councilors, chairmpersons or mayors.  He outlined that elected offices are where decisions and made and influenced.

- Advertisement -

” It is only prudent that more young people brace up to contest for electoral offices.  Being in such positions will grant us (youths)the platform to influence major decisions at the community and national levels that affect the lives and livelihood of young people across the country”.

He used the April parliamentary elections as examples where few young people contested and won.

The Gambia will witness local government elections next year where wards and regions will elect ward councilors and area council chairpersons and mayors to steer their affairs at the local level.

Previous article“Playing In Senegal Is Not A Shame, They are Our Neighbours” … Lamin Jassey, GFF’s General Secretary

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions