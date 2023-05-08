‘We have learned our lesson’: NPP’s Sillah says Seedy Ceesay will win BAC election

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Amidst what most political commentators described as a woeful performance in the councillorship election in the West Coast Region, a senior member of the National People’s Party (NPP), Ebrima Sillah, has said the party has learned its lesson from last month’s councillorship election, saying the party will get back its members who failed to vote in the recently concluded councillorship election to enable Seedy Sheriff Ceesay to win the chairmanship election.

Speaking to The Fatu Network on Seedy Sheriff Ceesay’s chances of winning amidst UDP’s dominance in the councilorship election, Sillah said that only 17 per cent of their 53% per cent winning rate in the West Coast Region went out to vote. He said that their focus will now be on the people that are NPP members and failed to vote.

“We know very well that our people did not come out to vote. So, this is why this time, we are targeting and focusing more on those people who did not come out to vote and they are NPP supporters. I can tell you that we have learned our lessons in that,” he told TFN.

The National People’s Party, despite winning convincingly in the December 2021 presidential election in the West Coast Region, was able to secure only two wards in the council election last month.

Sillah, who is one of NPP’s most influential figures in the West Coast Region, outlined that the party has learned its lessons and discovered what went wrong.

He explained to TFN that 20 per cent of UDP members, out of their 28 per cent win rate in December 2021, went out to vote, unlike NPP.

“UDP has not more than 28% of voters in the West Coast Region in the 2021 presidential election. Out of that 28%, in the local government election, 20% of those people went out to vote. NPP, with 53% of what we got in the presidential election, only 17% of those people went out to vote”, he explained.

NPP’s candidate Seedy Sheriff Ceesay will be battling with nine other candidates including UDP’s Yankuba Darboe for the top seat in the Brikama Area Council.

