“We Are Worried” – NHRC Boss Reacts To Surge In Murder Incidents

Emmanuel D. Joof, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)
By: Ousman Saidykhan

Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Emmanuel D. Joof has expressed concern over the increasing murder cases that have now become a point of discussion in almost all parts of the country, saying his institution is concerned about such incidents.

“But of course, as an institution mandated to promote and protect human rights; we are very concerned. Because the rise in crime, as it is reported, is very concerning to everybody. If we do not feel safe, then there is a problem. And our job is to create a better society,” the NHRC Chair told this medium.

Gambians at home and abroad have been voicing their concerns over the recent murder cases which some of them believed to have been an unprecedented situation in the country; calling for the tightening of what they see as a loose security.

The police have confirmed at least six (6) murder cases in September alone including the murder of a 19-year-old boy in Sanchaba-Sulay Jobe – the most recent one among the six. If this number looks small to anyone; the fact is, it is big to the people of the Gambia, a country that has a population of a little over 2 million people.

“We hope that the police will step up because the incidents of crime are increasing. There is increase in theft; there is increase in assault and even murder cases. So, we are worried and then we have taken things up with the authorities,” Mr. Joof added.

NHRC is established to promote and protect human rights in the country. The independent institution also monitors and investigates human rights violation.

