“We Are Not Paid A Butut For Holding These Positions” — Hon. Omar Cham, NYP Speaker

0
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Honourable Omar Cham, Speaker of the National Youth Parliament (NYP), has stated that the election of members of the Youth Parliament was done at the regional level where 5 representatives from each region attended the congress as Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Clerk, Deputy Clerk and Finance Officer were elected.

- Advertisement -

He made these remarks while reacting to comments doubting the formation, selection, and purpose of the Youth Parliament, which was established in 2002 to steer the affairs of young people in the country.

“We are not paid a butut for holding these positions. It is entirely voluntary. Some of us develop the spirit of taking part in national development since childhood. We are sacrificing our time, energy and resources to move this country forward,” he said.

Hon. Cham stressed that the election was membership-based where each region had 30 members and the election was conducted by the Independent Electoral Commission in a congress in 2020.

He confirmed that they took over the duty of youth representation on 4th January 2021, adding that they reformed the NYP ushering in a new constitution, standing orders, management manual and finance.

- Advertisement -

The young parliamentarian added that after consultation with regional speakers, and regional youth chairpersons on the criteria for selection such as experience in youth work, civil society engagement, availability, commitment and non-partisanship, one member from each constituency represented said constituency, 7 women reps and 2 reps of the persons with disabilities were nominated.

“NYP is now fully composed in such a way that instead of membership being fully based on registration as it used to be, membership will now be fully based on elections.”

He noted that every young person who is actively involved in youth work will be able to get voted into the NYP as Speaker, Deputy Speaker or Constituency representative.

According to him, women representatives were nominated by their regions while persons with disabilities were nominated by The Gambia Federation of the disabled.

- Advertisement -

“Young people that are volunteering with youth organizations registered with the National Youth Parliament, ex-members of the Children National Assembly are all qualified to contest. People who are interested must be active in youth work and must not be associated with any political party and must be between 15 and 35 years.

We are representing the youth; therefore, we are subjected to public scrutiny and make ourselves readily available to provide every information regarding the youth parliament,” he concluded.

Members who are elected are expected to serve for three years after which an election shall be conducted but no member shall serve more than two terms said the NYP speaker.

Previous articleCherno Baba Jallow Eulogises Late George Sarr

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions