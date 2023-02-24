‘We are extremely concerned that the president has taken this measure to abuse his powers to tilt the playing field to his advantage’: GALGA accesses govt of ignoring corruption

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Association of Local Government Authorities (GALGA) has stated that the commission of inquiry set up to look into the affairs of the local government councils has come at the wrong time, accusing the government of ignoring corruption scandals and allegations within the central government that are “clearly documented and publicized”.

Reading a statement prepared by the association, Landing B Sanneh the President of GALGA, said they are not against the commission, they have however suggested it be postponed until after the local government election hence it was not instituted earlier.

“We are extremely concerned that the president has taken this measure to abuse his powers to tilt the playing field to his advantage.

“The Central Government is with corruption scandals and allegations that are clearly documented and publicized yet totally ignored,” Mr. Sanneh claimed.

“Our great concern is the fact that several of the Commissioners are known members of the NPP ruling party or public sympathizers.”

GALGA asserted that such affiliation will lead to public perception of bias and prejudice where such an inquiry is against one’s political rivals during an election campaign.

They described the move by President Barrow as undemocratic and unsavoury.

“There is no stated reason why the Commission should be established and run during the election calendar of Local Governments.

There is also no reason why it was not established for the past 5 years or cannot be established after elections,” he added.

Officials of GALGA told journalists that they are subjected to public scrutiny and that transparency and accountability are necessary.

“Local Governments are the most scrutinized public institutions in The Gambia. Currently, all Councils are subject to annual audits by the National Audit Office, Annual reports to the Finance and Public Accounts Committee, Quarterly inspections by the Ministry of Local & Regional Government, Annual audits by Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA), and Periodic visit by the National Assembly Select committee on Local Government,” he added.

The management essential staff of local government councils are hired directly by the Local Government Service Commission.

They said the administrative nature of local councils is such that the government has the ability at any time to scrutinize, inspect and be aware of all activities at any time.

“There is no Council in The Gambia that has not been subjected to scrutiny. There is no logical basis or reason for the President to establish a Commission of Inquiry to look into the conduct of Councils when all the information that could be required is available,” Mr. Sanneh told journalists.