‘Waste is wealth’: NPP’s Ceesay vows to recycle WC waste into energy

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The National People’s Party (NPP) candidate for the Brikama Area Council Chairmanship election, Seedy Sheriff Ceesay, has vowed to transform waste collected by the council into energy, manure, and fertilizer instead of dumping it from one place to another, noting that local government councils in the country have been engaging in waste dumping instead of management.

- Advertisement -

Seedy, who sounded upbeat about winning the election, told The Fatu Network that a council led by him will not be collecting waste and dumping it but will rather turn it into significant things that will help the region.

“We will bring in a waste management programme that will bring a recycling method where we can recycle our waste and use our waste for energy, for manures and fertilizer. There is so much we can do with waste. Now waste is wealth for the people,” he said.

According to Ceesay, what local government Councils are doing in the Gambia is not waste management but waste dumping, noting that they collect waste and dump it.

“What we have seen right now is the council collecting waste and dumping waste. And that is actually odd. Those days are gone”.

- Advertisement -

Waste management has been a challenge for Brikama Area Council; thus, this initiative will be challenging for the council. He told The Fatu Network that he will first educate the people of the West Coast Region on waste management and what waste can bring for the people aside from dumping it.

“We must introduce a recycling method, and that is to educate the citizens. When it comes to waste, you must educate the citizens. People must know the waste they produce, and what they can do with it. But if people are not educated on what to do with their waste, what they will choose to do is to put those waste together and dump them,” he pointed out.

Seedy Sheriff Ceesay is expected to face a stiff battle with other candidates for the post of chairman in the Brikama Area Council next month.