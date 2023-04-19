‘Waste is wealth’: NPP’s Ceesay vows to recycle WC waste into energy

196
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The National People’s Party (NPP) candidate for the Brikama Area Council Chairmanship election, Seedy Sheriff Ceesay, has vowed to transform waste collected by the council into energy, manure, and fertilizer instead of dumping it from one place to another, noting that local government councils in the country have been engaging in waste dumping instead of management.

- Advertisement -

Seedy, who sounded upbeat about winning the election, told The Fatu Network that a council led by him will not be collecting waste and dumping it but will rather turn it into significant things that will help the region.

“We will bring in a waste management programme that will bring a recycling method where we can recycle our waste and use our waste for energy, for manures and fertilizer. There is so much we can do with waste. Now waste is wealth for the people,” he said.

According to Ceesay, what local government Councils are doing in the Gambia is not waste management but waste dumping, noting that they collect waste and dump it.

“What we have seen right now is the council collecting waste and dumping waste. And that is actually odd. Those days are gone”.

- Advertisement -

Waste management has been a challenge for Brikama Area Council; thus, this initiative will be challenging for the council. He told The Fatu Network that he will first educate the people of the West Coast Region on waste management and what waste can bring for the people aside from dumping it.

“We must introduce a recycling method, and that is to educate the citizens. When it comes to waste, you must educate the citizens. People must know the waste they produce, and what they can do with it. But if people are not educated on what to do with their waste, what they will choose to do is to put those waste together and dump them,” he pointed out.

Seedy Sheriff Ceesay is expected to face a stiff battle with other candidates for the post of chairman in the Brikama Area Council next month.

Previous articleBCC goes digital with revenue collection
Next articleSeedy Ceesay says NPP is more popular in West Coast than before despite winning only 2 wards in the region

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions