Veteran floriculturist purchases house from flower sales

649
- Advertisement -

By: Lolly Sowe

Narr Sambou, a Senegalese national in The Gambia and a veteran Floriculturist with over four decades as a floriculturist, has disclosed to The Fatu Network the benefits he gains in a business most people associate with low-income earners.

- Advertisement -

Narr began selling flowers in the early 80s and he has benefited immensely from the income generated as he purchased a house for his family in Senegal, pays school fees for his children, and feeds the family.

The business of flower vases is more useful than just serving as a water source for cut flowers according to him.

The right vase will help a flower arrangement keep its form for the most attractive display throughout your event and it will also help support blooms in the best position.

Narr Sambou who is described as a dedicated, committed, and passionate old man who started selling flower vases in the 1980s in the previous regimes to date at the Fajara Traffic Lights said the business is beneficial.

- Advertisement -

He explained that he has been doing the business for 40 years. He normally buys sand and pays workers for workmanship, and then sells them for D2500.

Research has shown that having a flower vase on display is known to stimulate the appetite of your eyes which has more of a purpose in our style.

“This has indeed been a great source of livelihood to me and my family. I pay rent from the income generated, provide clothing for my family, and even bought a house for my family in Senegal,” he explained.

The ancient Egyptians are thought to be the earliest civilization to have used vases for decorative purposes.

Previous articleTRIBUTE: Omar Amadou Jallow: A Pillar, Patriotic Son, Remarkable Servant
Next articleA HIGH-LEVEL GPF DELEGATION VISITS THE BADEN WUTTERMBERG STATE POLICE OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF GERMANY

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions