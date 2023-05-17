Veteran floriculturist purchases house from flower sales

- Advertisement -

By: Lolly Sowe

Narr Sambou, a Senegalese national in The Gambia and a veteran Floriculturist with over four decades as a floriculturist, has disclosed to The Fatu Network the benefits he gains in a business most people associate with low-income earners.

- Advertisement -

Narr began selling flowers in the early 80s and he has benefited immensely from the income generated as he purchased a house for his family in Senegal, pays school fees for his children, and feeds the family.

The business of flower vases is more useful than just serving as a water source for cut flowers according to him.

The right vase will help a flower arrangement keep its form for the most attractive display throughout your event and it will also help support blooms in the best position.

Narr Sambou who is described as a dedicated, committed, and passionate old man who started selling flower vases in the 1980s in the previous regimes to date at the Fajara Traffic Lights said the business is beneficial.

- Advertisement -

He explained that he has been doing the business for 40 years. He normally buys sand and pays workers for workmanship, and then sells them for D2500.

Research has shown that having a flower vase on display is known to stimulate the appetite of your eyes which has more of a purpose in our style.

“This has indeed been a great source of livelihood to me and my family. I pay rent from the income generated, provide clothing for my family, and even bought a house for my family in Senegal,” he explained.

The ancient Egyptians are thought to be the earliest civilization to have used vases for decorative purposes.