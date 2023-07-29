Sunday, July 30, 2023

UTG’s sex-for-grade scandal: Law student wants independent, speedy investigation

215
Ebrima Jallow,
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Ebrima Jallow, commonly known as The Ghetto Pen, a second-year law student at the University of The Gambia (UTG) has called on authorities investigating the college’s sex-for-grade scandal to ensure speedy and independent investigation.

- Advertisement -

Ebrima, who is known for his style of poetry, said it is taking too long since the scandal was reported, saying authorities concerned must speed up the investigation to restore the school’s integrity.

“I commend the authorities for establishing an investigative panel to look into the allegations which I believe is a great move. [However], the authorities should not interfere [with the investigations] but maintain an independent panel that will carefully conduct a fair and transparent inquiry,” he emphasized.

He recommended naming and shaming of any person found wanting after the investigation to deter the commission of such ‘illicit conduct’.

The Ghetto Pen described the sex-for-grade news as ‘disturbing’.

- Advertisement -

The law student believed that such acts, if not handled properly, would undermine the integrity of the school and its students in the international community.

“Unfortunately, such scandals could smear the reputation of the school, so until and unless the report is furnished, I am not confident that sanity would be restored.

It is heartbreaking and I am deeply saddened. Looking forward to the outcome of the investigation,” he told The Fatu Network.

- Advertisement -

Below is a recent poem the law student wrote on the scandal:

“SEX-FOR-GRADES

Some call it sexually transmitted grades

It’s when a lecturer and a student engage in a trade Quite unfortunate, a hotcake’s ‘D’ was edited to ‘A*

It came with a persuasion to lay on the bed for the lecturer to perpetuate

A nauseating norm that places mediocrity at the top of the food chain

Devastate! I don’t wish to boast of such a student as our graduate Safeguard your dignity, so it’s better to honorably fail

Zip up, dissociate with the vulnerable, and avoid the dating game

It’s not in the interest of our educational development; the university’s image is at stake

Suspect anything concerning SEX-FOR-GRADES, don’t procrastinate

Report the matter and the authorities will investigate

So, anyone found wanting must be brutally dismissed, named, and shamed.”

The Ghetto Pen who is using the powers of words in creating awareness on issues affecting society is said to have written over 30 poems on pertinent socio-political and economic issues.

Previous article
Batchilly calls for suspension of diplomatic ties with Turkey amidst reported rights violation of Gambians

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions