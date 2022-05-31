“Use Of Tobacco In Private Parts For Sexual Pleasure Is Deadly”- Health Official Warns

672
- Advertisement -

By Sanna Jallow 

The Senior Programme Officer, Non-Communicable Disease Unit in the Ministry of Health Seyfo Singhateh, has revealed that it has come to the ministry’s notice that women now used tobacco products in their private parts for sexual pleasure.

- Advertisement -

According to Singhateh their findings further reveal that men equally also used tobacco products for sexual pleasure, describing the act as deadly.

“We need to get to our people to make them understand how deadly these tobacco products are,” he said.

He disclosed that 34% of people die of non-communicable diseases and the major risk factors are tobacco use, alcohol consumption, physical inactivity and unhealthy diets.

He further noted that annually, around 8 million people die from tobacco use, including about 890, 000 from second-hand smoke exposure.

- Advertisement -

“Most mortalities occur from cardiovascular disease, cancer, respiratory disease and diabetes are caused by tobacco use,” he explains.

Smoking he says kills 33.50% of all those who use it by an average of 15 years prematurely, the substantial economic resources are lost due to tobacco-related illnesses, premature disability and death.

These losses are especially harmful when economic resources are needed for economic and social development activities.

“The recent innovation of the tobacco industries is the use of shisha which includes using tobacco and added flavours to give it a nice aroma.”

- Advertisement -

This is the reason why the government is interested in the implementation of the Tobacco Control Act.

He advised the young people to desist from popping Shisha as it is poisonous and dangerous to their health.

Previous articleScorpions Manager Speaks On Withdrawal And Late Arrival Of Players

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions