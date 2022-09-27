US-Based Gambian Politician Dr. Omar Bah Loses Democratic Primaries in Rhode Island

464
- Advertisement -

By: Sarjo Brito, Foreign Press Centers U.S Midterm Elections 2022 Reporting Participant

Dr. Omar Bah, a US-based Gambian politician who contested the forthcoming Congressional elections in the US has lost the Democratic primaries in Rhode Island. Dr. Bah lost to fellow Democratic contender Seth Magaziner who amassed over 27000 votes in the Democratic primaries, defeating Omar Bah and four other Democratic candidates. In a message shared with his supporters, Dr. Bah said he remains committed to giving a voice to hardworking and vulnerable Rhode Islanders.

- Advertisement -

“I embarked on this campaign intent on winning. While we came up short this time, I remain committed to giving a voice to the hardest working and most vulnerable families among us, as Teddi and I have continued to do through the Refugee Dream Center over the past decade, and as we will continue to do so.’’

Dr. Omar Bah has since reacted to his defeat by throwing his weight behind fellow Democrat, Seth Magaziner.

“I congratulate Seth Magaziner on his Primary win and look forward to helping defeat Allan Fung in the general election. We need to ensure Rhode Island has a strong voice in Congress to stand up for the working class and to protect our democracy and rights. Seth has the skills and the experience to do just that.’’

Dr. Omar Bah fled to the United States in 2007 after he was declared wanted by former authoritarian ruler Yahya Jammeh, following his numerous anonymous publications on the oppressive regime’s murders and torture practices on an online news site called Freedom Newspaper, which was operated by a Gambian exile in the US.

- Advertisement -

He founded one of the leading socioeconomic development agencies in Rhode Island in 2015 called the Refugee Dream Center. The center, under his leadership, has created systems to mitigate the effects of poverty in Rhode Island among other things.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island Democratic candidate Seth Magaziner will now be facing off with Republic candidate Allan Fung in the general elections slated for November 8th.

Previous articleAhmad Gitteh Fears Tribalism Will Annihilate NPP
Next articleNew York Protest: President Barrow Accuses UDP

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions