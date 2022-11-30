Upper Saloum NAM accuses fellow NAMs of initially supporting salary increments, Madi Ceesay refutes allegations

- Advertisement -

By: Sarjo Brito

Opposition United Democratic Party’s National Assembly Member (NAM) for Serrekunda West, Madi Ceesay, has refuted Upper Saloum’s NAM Alagie Mbowe’s allegations that his colleagues were initially against the proposed salary increment in the 2023 budget estimate.

Madi, who has been widely praised by dozens of his colleagues for opposing the budget estimate for the year 2023, said his stance is mainly based on the current situation of the country’s economy.

- Advertisement -

“I don’t think that is the truth because anyone who follows my debates in the Parliament, I have pointed out to the office of the Speaker and the Members of Parliament, and I have categorically said the annual increment of salaries is not good. I vehemently opposed the salary increment. To say that nobody opposed the salary increment is incorrect,’’ Madi Ceesay said.

Honourable Madi Ceesay described the country’s current economy as sick, admitting that he is ashamed to be part of a parliament where some of its members are only interested in enriching themselves at the expense of the Gambian people. Ceesay reiterated the role of parliament, saying it is about time the focus shifted to development.

Madi Ceesay further stated that he strongly opposes the proposal in the budget to not only expand the already bloated foreign service but also increase the number of Presidential Advisers.

“We expanded our cabinet to 21 ministers. Now we are extending our President’s political advisers to 8. These are unnecessary expenditures. It is only creating positions for Barrow and his cohorts, and it is not helping the economy in any way. You have 21 ministers. They are all experts in their ministries. Nobody can advise the President on economic affairs more than the finance minister. Let the party take care of them, not the State. 21 ministers are enough to advise the President.’’

- Advertisement -

Questioned about whether he will accept his increased pay at the end of the month despite opposing it, Honorable Madi Ceesay said returning his salary will not fix the problem. Madi insisted that the system that is making room for the increments is what needs to be addressed.

“We have to look at the system. Let’s have a moratorium. I will push this agenda during the adjournment debate to come up with a motion to say a moratorium for salary increments for the cabinet, parliament, and high-ranking officials for five years and also ask for a salary restructuring. We need to restructure the salaries if we want to save this country,’’ Madi added.

The 2023 budget estimate currently stands at a whopping 35 billion dalasi. The budget proposal if approved by Parliament, will see an increase in the pay and allowances of the legislature.