University Of The Gambia Medical Students Association © Health Myths/Benefits

Health Myths/Benefits

It comes naturally for a lot of people to eat fruits after peeling them, but this is where we miss out on a whole lot of nutrition. Outer layers or peels of several fruits are replete with important nutrients that we must include in our diet.

One such fruit is CUCUMBER, which is usually eaten after peeling away the thick waxy layer and others even throw away the SEEDS.

But did you know that most of the nutrients of cucumber are in the edible cucumber peels and seeds?

Cucumber peels are an excellent source of insoluble fibre, Vit. A, Vit. C and Vit. K, cholesterol-lowering sterols and several important minerals like potassium, magnesium and molybdenum. It has some amazing health benefits like:

Keeps constipation and related problems at bay: they are a great source of insoluble fibre that creates a faecal bulk and softens the stool so that it can pass smoothly through the digestive tract.

2. Important for healthy vision and eyesight due to the presence of beta-carotene. When you peel the cucumber, this vitamin goes straight down the drain!

3. Slows down the signs of skin ageing and helps in improving immunity due to the presence of high levels of antioxidants.

4. The peels also contain the highest concentration of cholesterol-lowering sterols.

5. An important source of vitamin k that is necessary for bone mineralization and healthy functioning of the brain.

6. A good source of magnesium which helps in fighting insomnia, migraine-related headaches, etc.

Cucumber Seeds:

1. Helps to get rid of bladder infections and urinary tract infections.

2. Eating cucumber seeds regularly can help to get rid of kidney stones.

3. They are a rich source of sulphur which increases the growth of hair, provides volume and makes them healthy.

4. Reduces cancerous cells: They are full of phyto elements that prevent the development of cancerous cells. They also reduce the activities of free radicals present in the body.

5. Helps in weight loss too.

So, the next time you eat a cucumber, just wash it clean and make sure they are unpeeled so that you gain all the goodness this juicy, green wonder has to offer.

References:www.livescience.com

Food.ndtv.com and lybrate.com

For more info contact us on

[email protected]/3777256