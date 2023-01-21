University Of The Gambia Medical Students Association © Health Myths/Benefits

80
- Advertisement -

006MJ
University Of The Gambia Medical Students Association ©
Health Myths/Benefits

It comes naturally for a lot of people to eat fruits after peeling them, but this is where we miss out on a whole lot of nutrition. Outer layers or peels of several fruits are replete with important nutrients that we must include in our diet.

- Advertisement -

One such fruit is CUCUMBER, which is usually eaten after peeling away the thick waxy layer and others even throw away the SEEDS.
But did you know that most of the nutrients of cucumber are in the edible cucumber peels and seeds?

Cucumber peels are an excellent source of insoluble fibre, Vit. A, Vit. C and Vit. K, cholesterol-lowering sterols and several important minerals like potassium, magnesium and molybdenum. It has some amazing health benefits like:

  1. Keeps constipation and related problems at bay: they are a great source of insoluble fibre that creates a faecal bulk and softens the stool so that it can pass smoothly through the digestive tract.

2. Important for healthy vision and eyesight due to the presence of beta-carotene. When you peel the cucumber, this vitamin goes straight down the drain!

3. Slows down the signs of skin ageing and helps in improving immunity due to the presence of high levels of antioxidants.

- Advertisement -

4. The peels also contain the highest concentration of cholesterol-lowering sterols.

5. An important source of vitamin k that is necessary for bone mineralization and healthy functioning of the brain.

6. A good source of magnesium which helps in fighting insomnia, migraine-related headaches, etc.

Cucumber Seeds:

- Advertisement -

1. Helps to get rid of bladder infections and urinary tract infections.
2. Eating cucumber seeds regularly can help to get rid of kidney stones.
3. They are a rich source of sulphur which increases the growth of hair, provides volume and makes them healthy.
4. Reduces cancerous cells: They are full of phyto elements that prevent the development of cancerous cells. They also reduce the activities of free radicals present in the body.
5. Helps in weight loss too.

So, the next time you eat a cucumber, just wash it clean and make sure they are unpeeled so that you gain all the goodness this juicy, green wonder has to offer.

References:www.livescience.com
Food.ndtv.com and lybrate.com
For more info contact us on
[email protected]/3777256

Previous articleNPP shares seats with allies ahead of local government elections  

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions