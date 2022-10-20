University Of The Gambia Medical Students Association Health Myths/Benefits

As the use of microwaves becomes more rampant, not all utensils are safe and approved for this purpose. In this short article, we take a look at some potential risks posed by some materials, and also microwave-safe utensils and how to recognize them.

The main concern with microwaving plastic is that it can cause additives, some of which are harmful to leach into your foods and beverages.

The primary chemicals of concern are bisphenol A (BPA) and a class of chemicals called phthalates, both of which are used to increase the flexibility and durability of plastic.

These chemicals especially BPA disrupt your body’s hormones and have been linked to obesity, diabetes, and reproductive harm.

In addition, plastic containers that are scratched, damaged, or excessively worn, pose a higher risk of chemical leaching.

Therefore, unless the plastic product is deemed microwave-safe, avoid microwaving it, and replace worn plastic containers with new ones. Look out for these levels at the bottom of plastic containers you intend to use in a microwave; a PP stamp or a recycling sign with the number 5 in the middle.

Materials safe for microwaving include glass and ceramic containers, along with plastic utensils that are labelled “microwave safe” are good choices. Metals (stainless steel) are safe for microwaving but risk inducing an electric shock and possible fire outbreak, especially if your microwave is having electric leakages.

Reference healthline.com/nutrition/can-you-microwave-plastic canr.msu.edu/news/use_only_microwave_safe_containers_when_cooking_and_reheating_foods

For more information/comments/questions/queries contact us on 3777256

