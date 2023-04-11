Unavailability of prosecution counsel delays coup trial

239
By: Ousman Saidykhan

The coup trial involving four soldiers and a police officer could not proceed at the Banjul High Court due to the prosecution seeking an adjournment, claiming the counsels in conduct of the case are both out of the jurisdiction of the court.

According to a letter from the state that applies for an adjournment, prosecuting counsels A.M Yusuf is bereaved and has left for Nigeria while L. Jarju seeks medical treatment overseas.

The case was adjourned last week for a ruling today on the admissibility of a mobile phone tendered by the state after defence counsels argued that the phone was not properly described by the witness.

The phone that was allegedly used to communicate “frequently” with the 1st accused, Sanna Fadera, was seized from one Karamo Jatta during the investigation.

The state also tendered what they said was the alleged coup plotters’ Operational Plan. It was admitted and marked Exhibit P11.

The prosecution’s application was granted and adjournment to Monday 17th April from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a ruling on the mobile phone and the continuation of the case.

Six (6) witnesses have testified in the case so far.

Lance Corporal Sana Fadera (alleged ringleader), Petty Officer Gibril Darboe, Corporal Ebrima Sanno, Corporal Omar Njie and Police Sub-Inspector, Fa Bakary Jawara are charged with four counts of Treason; Concealment of Treason; Conspiracy and Inciting mutiny.

