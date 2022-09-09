UDP’s Youth Leader Urges Barrow To Forgo Travelling To UK For Queen’s Funeral In Order To Save Taxpayers’ Money

339
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The National Youth Secretary of the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP), Kemo Bojang, has called on President Adama Barrow to save taxpayers money by not travelling to the United Kingdom with a delegation to pay homage to Queen Elizabeth II, who died yesterday September 8th, 2022; citing that the Gambia High commissioner in The UK can do that for the government amid the eroding living conditions of Gambians.

- Advertisement -

The UDP’s youth leader said this following President Barrow’s condolence message for the longest-serving British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

“The condolence message that the government sent is okay. If there is a need to go for the funeral, they can just designate the High Commissioner, who is a representative of the government,” he pointed out.

Mr. Bojang underscored that the country is faced with pressing issues, including floods that have affected families. He added that the living conditions of average Gambians are deteriorating.

“Living conditions are deteriorating. There is no need for the president to go there or represent with a contingent; to be paid per Diem and to buy air tickets to represent the people of the Gambia. The High Commissioner Fatou Bom Bensuda will be able to be a great representative for the people of the Gambia,” he argued.

- Advertisement -

According to him, this will save taxpayers money, and it will be put into something useful that will be beneficial to Gambians.

He called on the President to evaluate his call and not travel with a delegation to the United Kingdom for the funeral.

“I hope he considers this because this will be taxpayers’ saving mechanism where the money of poor taxpayers like Gambians, will be saved and used in meaningful things, and it will also stop people from per diem hunting which will cost the Gambia government more,” he explained.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest British Monarch, died at age 96.  She was the Gambia’s Queen from February 1965 to April 1970, when the late Sir Dawda Jawara was serving as the Gambia’s Prime Minister.

Previous articleVoters Made To Believe That GDC/UDP Govt. Would Have Led To Ethnic Segregation
Next articleBarrow’s Unexpected Guest

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions