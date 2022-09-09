UDP’s Youth Leader Urges Barrow To Forgo Travelling To UK For Queen’s Funeral In Order To Save Taxpayers’ Money

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The National Youth Secretary of the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP), Kemo Bojang, has called on President Adama Barrow to save taxpayers money by not travelling to the United Kingdom with a delegation to pay homage to Queen Elizabeth II, who died yesterday September 8th, 2022; citing that the Gambia High commissioner in The UK can do that for the government amid the eroding living conditions of Gambians.

The UDP’s youth leader said this following President Barrow’s condolence message for the longest-serving British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

“The condolence message that the government sent is okay. If there is a need to go for the funeral, they can just designate the High Commissioner, who is a representative of the government,” he pointed out.

Mr. Bojang underscored that the country is faced with pressing issues, including floods that have affected families. He added that the living conditions of average Gambians are deteriorating.

“Living conditions are deteriorating. There is no need for the president to go there or represent with a contingent; to be paid per Diem and to buy air tickets to represent the people of the Gambia. The High Commissioner Fatou Bom Bensuda will be able to be a great representative for the people of the Gambia,” he argued.

According to him, this will save taxpayers money, and it will be put into something useful that will be beneficial to Gambians.

He called on the President to evaluate his call and not travel with a delegation to the United Kingdom for the funeral.

“I hope he considers this because this will be taxpayers’ saving mechanism where the money of poor taxpayers like Gambians, will be saved and used in meaningful things, and it will also stop people from per diem hunting which will cost the Gambia government more,” he explained.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest British Monarch, died at age 96. She was the Gambia’s Queen from February 1965 to April 1970, when the late Sir Dawda Jawara was serving as the Gambia’s Prime Minister.