UDP’s Hagi Suwaneh supports Parliament’s purchase of cars worth over 3.5M for NAMs 

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Despite public outcry over the purchase of $60,000 (D3.5M) 2023 Toyota Prado cars for each National Assembly Member (NAM), the National Youth President of the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP), Hagi Suwaneh, has endorsed Parliament’s decision of buying the cars, saying it is a necessity that will help NAMs in executing their duties.

The cars, 58 in number and worth over 3 million dalasis are partly paid by the taxpayers. However, the UDP youth leader said he does not see anything wrong with the purchase of the cars.

According to him, it is a necessity to have purchased the cars because it will promote efficiency in their operations.

“There is nothing wrong with that. The vehicles are needed. It is a necessity. These vehicles will definitely promote efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of their functions. In terms of mobility, I believe the National Assembly Members really require these vehicles,” he said.

Mr. Suwaneh said Gambians should be discussing issues more important than the amount of money used to purchase the Toyota Prado Vehicles for the NAMs.

According to him, the National Assembly members deserved cars of this worth because they require quality vehicles to execute their functions for the people they serve.

He emphasized that the idea of buying vehicles of such magnitude despite so many challenges that Gambians are facing, including poor access to roads, ineffective electricity and high cost of living, is an idea that is not wrong.

“It is not an idea I believe is wrong, or it shouldn’t be. I don’t think this should suppose to be like a yardstick to be used in calculating the hardship currently affecting the livelihood of Gambians. It is not wrong to buy these vehicles for these NAMs.”

The Fatu Network understands that half of the amount, by which these 2023 Toyota Prado vehicles are bought, will be paid by the NAMs and the other half by the taxpayers.

A source close to Parliament revealed to The Fatu Network that National Assembly Members have started being deducted from their salaries since April to compensate for the purchase of the vehicles.

