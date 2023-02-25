UDP Hagi Suwaneh claims tribalism is what is delaying NPP LG candidate selection

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

United Democratic Party (UDP) 2nd Vice President of the National Youth Wing Hagi Suwaneh has claimed that he obtained credible information that tribalism is the only thing that is delaying the National People’s Party (NPP) from selecting candidates for the local government election.

“They are very desperate at the moment. All the serious parties are presenting their candidates. NPP is busy on tribal politics,” he claimed.

According to Mr. Suwaneh, the government set the commission of inquiry to witch-hunt hardworking mayors and chairmen and mislead the public ahead of the election.

“A credible source close to the NPP executives told me the party will not announce their candidates until after the election of the councillors because of the tribal selection they want to do.

“They already made up their mind on who to be selected but they are avoiding a fraction that’s why is delayed until after the councillor’s elections.

“Because if they announce their candidates now it will negatively impact their councillor election,” Hagi claimed a source informed him during his recent tour across the country.

Mr. Suwaneh further stated that he obtained information that NPP have plans to remove some people from their positions and use them to win the election.

“They promised those positions that are temporary, but plans are underway to sack those soon they settle.

My source further revealed to me that NPP wants a candidate who is from Basse either in Mansajang or Samba Tako. Other applicants outside Basse will not be selected,” he disclosed.

Hagi warned UDP prominent people who want to join NPP that they will not be selected to contest in West Coast Region.

“The commission is only targeting Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe of Banjul, Talib Ahmed of KMC, Foday Janko of Basse Area Council, Landing B Sanneh of Kansa Konko Area Council,” he ended.