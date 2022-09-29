UDP Hagi Suwaneh Attributes Increase In Crimes To Unemployment, Non-Prosecution Of High-Profile Drug Cases

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Hagi Suwaneh, main opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) second National Youth President has attributed the increase in homicide cases to youth unemployment and non-prosecution of high-profile drug cases.

He said the government is to be blamed for its “lack of political will” to prosecute high-profile drug cases, citing the 3 tons of ‘cocaine’ that was discovered at the ports last year.

“The government is not showing any political will to prosecute these high-profile drug cases. As I keep appealing to my fellow youths to refrain from all forms of drugs, in the same vein, I also blame the government for not showing commitment in combating drugs.”

Mr. Suwaneh called on President Adama Barrow, the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Ministry of Interior, and the Ministry of Justice to update the public on the delay in bringing the culprits to justice.

“Our youths are exposed to dangerous hard drugs which are destroying their future. Within the past three years, numerous hard drugs have entered the country, but little is being done about prosecuting those responsible,” he said.

“Now, you rarely sit a week without hearing of or seeing young people being involved in killings. The failure by government in creating employment opportunities for youths is leading them to drug consumption and therefore increasing daily crime rate,” he asserted.

Mr. Suwaneh added that the closure of Julbrew (company manufacturing drinks) has caused many young people to be jobless.

“These people are now suffering and they have families to take care of. Julbrew was closed [unable to settle] 75% tax imposed on it by governmenton. If such high tax continues, many other businesses will close.”

He noted that immediate viable solutions should be proffered and implemented to address the country’s economic, security and hardship challenges, saying that “the situation is getting out of hands.”