‘UDP Always Put Party and Individual Interest Before National Interest’— Alhagie Mamadi Kurang

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Alhagie Mamadi Kurang, economist, politician and now a towering figure in the People’s Democratic Organizations for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS), has told The Fatu Network that United Democratic Party (UDP) will not take over the affairs of the country as a ruling party because the party always put its interest and individual interest over national interest.

- Advertisement -

The former 2021 presidential aspirant said Gambians will not vote for UDP to lead the country considering the track records of the party members at the beginning of Adama Barrow’s administration. He claimed that Gambians felt robbed by UDP who dominated the cabinet from 2017 to 2019.

“People felt robbed of the three years transition simply because the UDP always put party and individual interest before national interest. Gambian people don’t forget history even if they are quiet, history is always reflected in how they vote,” he claimed.

Kurang, who, after an unsuccessful attempt in his bid for presidency went back to Niamina East to seek their vote in the parliamentary election and lost, claimed that the United Democratic Party will get smaller as the years pass. He compared UDP NCP, labelling the biggest opposition party as the 21st century NCP.

According to Mr. Kurang, many members of the UDP hands are not clean as in the National People’s Party (NPP) and APRC. This, he pointed out, will avert their chances of winning in major elections.

- Advertisement -

“Many members of the UDP like NPP and APRC are already suspects or implicated in several corruption scandals. Once you participated in government, even for a month, you will be judged by your record in government during the one month in years to come. This country does not vote you back into power once you lost power due to your failures,” he said as he plays down UDP’s potential in becoming the ruling party in the Gambia.

The Niamina Kudang prodigal, in digging into UDP’s no-chance of becoming the ruling party, the party will continue losing its strength until 2026.

“UDP is already sinking and can only continue to sink in 2026,” he stressed.