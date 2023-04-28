U20 Coach Lie Bojang: ‘We are very motivated’ ahead of WC next month

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Gambia U20 coach Abdoulie Bojang said President Adama Barrow has assured the team of his unwavering support even if it means breaking the bank for them as they continue preparing for the FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina next month, confirming that the team’s motivation is through the roof despite social media reports of a lack of motivation.

Speaking to The Fatu Network in an exclusive interview, the well-revered tactician revealed that the team is well motivated, noting that the head of the state, President Adama Barrow, spoke highly of the team and promised to support the team aside from the 5 million dalasis given to the team two weeks ago. He said that the government is behind the team.

“We are very motivated. The team is very motivated from WAFU to AFCON. They [the government] are behind the team. They have been supporting us. The president [Adama Barrow] said he will continue supporting the team. He really motivated us and said even if it will take them to break the banks, they will support the team,” Bojang told The Fatu Network when asked what President Barrow told them during their visit to the state house.

Recently, unverified information circulated on social media alleging that the team is not motivated because the Gambia Football Federation didn’t pay player bonuses. However, contrary to the rumours, Abdoulie Bojang told TFN that the team is very motivated by the federation, confirming that they have received all their bonuses from WAFU to AFCON in Egypt and the federation has released all the bonuses to them.

Bojang added that in addition to the federation giving them their bonuses, they will be given additional bonuses where the team manager will dash the players with foreign currencies.

“We are very motivated. The team manager will come up with bonuses different from what the federation is giving. He will give us foreign currencies. Pa Suwareh Faye will give these to us separately from what the GFF gives,” he revealed to TFN.

The Gambia National Under 20 team had an impressive performance in the Africa U20 tournament in Egypt, reaching the final of the competition, which was the first time the country’s U20 reached such a feat in the competition.

With that outstanding performance, the young scorpions booked a place in the World Cup in Argentina, a global competition that Coach Abdoulie Bojang is preparing the team for.