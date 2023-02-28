Two-thirds of prison population in Gambia comprised of foreigners, finds world prison brief

A new report from the World Prison Brief has revealed that two-thirds of Gambia's prison population is comprised of foreign nationals, highlighting the strain placed on the country's correctional system. The report listed Gambia as the eighth country with the highest percentage of foreign prisoners, behind countries like Monaco, the UAE, and Liechtenstein.

Foreign Prisoners Comprise 66.7% of Gambia’s Prison Population, According to World Prison Brief

A recent report by the World Prison Brief has revealed that 66.7% of the prisoners in Gambia are foreigners. The report listed Gambia as the eighth country with the highest percentage of foreign prisoners, behind countries like Monaco, the United Arab Emirates, and Liechtenstein. This finding has raised questions about how the government plans to address the challenges faced by the system and ensure that the rights of all prisoners, regardless of their nationality, are protected.

The World Prison Brief is an online database that provides information on the world’s prison systems. Its report showed that out of the 1,799 prisoners in Gambia’s correctional facilities, 1,198 are foreign nationals.

This news is not surprising, as Gambia is a popular destination for migrants from neighbouring countries, such as Senegal, Guinea, and Sierra Leone. Many of these migrants enter Gambia illegally, and some end up getting caught and sentenced to prison for various offenses.

However, the high number of foreign prisoners has put a strain on Gambia’s correctional system, as it struggles to provide adequate resources and services to the inmates. This issue has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has further highlighted the challenges faced by the prison system.

The government of Gambia has yet to release an official statement regarding the report, but it is hoped that the findings will serve as a wake-up call for policymakers to address the challenges facing the correctional system. It is essential to ensure that the rights of all prisoners, including foreign nationals, are protected, and that the prison system is rehabilitative rather than punitive.

