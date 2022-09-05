Two Sierra Leoneans In Court Over Alleged Theft Of D175,000 Tricycle

By:Ousman Saidykhan

One Algasimou Bangura and Idrissa Kamara, both from Sierra Loenian, have been arraigned before the Kanifing Magistrate Court today, 5th September 2022, for allegedly stealing a tricycle valued at D175, 000 in Kanifing South.

The tricycle with Registration Number MC KM 8171 C, which was allegedly stolen on the 10th of August 2022, is said to be the property of Rapid Trading Service.

Bangura and Kamara, first and second persons respectively, denied stealing any tricycle.

The prosecuting officer, Corporal Jallow applied for an adjournment “to secure the presence of our witness.”

“We are not objecting the bail of the accused persons should they be granted bail. However, we want to bring the attention of court to the nationality of the accused persons. Both are Sierra Leonean,” said the prosecuting officers.

The Prosecution’s application for adjournment was granted and the case was adjourned to the 27th of September 2022. The bail of the accused persons was set at one hundred thousand dalasis (D100,000) for each or two Gambian sureties who should tender their valid ID cards to the registrar.

Algasimou Bangura and Idrissa Kamara are charged with two counts: conspiracy and stealing, contrary to both 368 and 252 of the Criminal Code of the Gambia. If the court finds them guilty of the offences, the accused persons may spend up to 5 years in prison.

