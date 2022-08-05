Two Senegalese In Court For Allegedly Stealing IPhone Worth Over D18,000

0
- Advertisement -

By: Ousman Saidykhan

Two Senegalese have been arraigned before the Kanifing Magistrate Court for allegedly conspiring and stealing from a motor vehicle contrary to sections 368 and 256 respectively of the Criminal Code.

- Advertisement -

The 1st accused, Mustapha Njie and 2nd accused, Mbye Njie are charged on 2 counts of conspiracy to commit felony and stealing from a motor vehicle an IPhone SR worth D18,500 in Serekunda Bambo on 27th of July, 2022.

They pleaded not guilty to the two charges which attracts a 7-year imprisonment.

The first witness of the prosecution, Muhammad Jawara who is the victim, told court that he was driving in a congested traffic in Serekunda when the first accused knocked the door of his car and told him, “you are hurting me.”

He continued that he glanced to the other side but couldn’t see the phone.

- Advertisement -

The witness told the court: “I stopped the vehicle, grab his (the first accused) shirt and asked him to give me my phone. He said to me ‘search me whether you will see any phone’.”

He told court that a Nigerian man pointed at the second accused telling him he was the one in possession of the phone. “Another man got hold of him (the second accused) as he tried to run,” the witness added.

The two accused persons who are charged with conspiracy to commit felony, denied ever knowing each other. The first accused said his knocking of the door was to ask for lift.

“I asked him (the driver) to lift me to Westfield but he said he was going to a mechanic. All of a sudden I saw him open the door only to asked me not to move,” Mustapha Njie, the first accused said.

- Advertisement -

The second accused told court he was selling along the road and saw a crowd running after someone.

The person threw the phone to where I was standing. I picked the phone and said: is this the phone?” That was how they grip me and said I was the thief,” second accused, Mbye Njie told court.

Sub Inspector Jammeh, representing the IGP objected granting bail to the accused persons citing their notoriety in Serekunda.

However, Magistrate Jabang overruled the prosecution’s objection and granted the accused persons bail in the sum of D150,000 with three Gambian sureties.

The case was adjourned to the 23rd and 24th of August 2022.

 

 

Previous articleGiboro-Kuta Market Vendors Want Their Market Expanded Or Relocated 

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions