Transport Union President Calls For Removal Of Obstruction Materials At The Highway

- Advertisement -

By: Haddy Ceesay

Omar Ceesay, the President of The Gambia Transport Union has urged government to take steps in removing obstruction materials being placed by people at the highway, especially the trans-Gambia road. He said those obstruction materials are creating harm than good.

- Advertisement -

In an interview with The Fatu Network, Ceesay said the action has become a norm, especially for those living in the rural areas.

“As far the law is concerned, nobody is mandated to put anything at the highway.”

He noted that such road blockage can cause accidents, especially during the rains.

The Transport Union boss said, in collaboration with Gambia Police Force, they were about to engage people in West Coast Region and the Fonis to find out the reasons behind the obstruction materials along the highway.

- Advertisement -

Mr Ceesay disclosed that, from the comments they got from the community people, it was said that they want to protect their people from the frequent accidents occurring on the highway.

He said if community people want to prevent accidents they should however do it accordingly, adding that putting materials for blockage on the highway cannot prevent accidents.

“You should know the cause of accidents first before bringing up any solution,” he noted.

He said as far the union is concerned, preventing accidents goes beyond blocking the highway.

- Advertisement -

Ceesay confirmed that they were receiving some complaints from some subregional countries about the situation.

He said accidents can be caused by anything.

“Using obstruction materials will cause more accidents,” he emphasized.

Omar Ceesay concluded by urging the government to collaborate with the union to take the right solution on how to protect accidents because they all know the root causes of accidents in the country.