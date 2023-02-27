Tinubu’s walk to victory: Three horse race continues

It is an interesting fact that in Nigeria’s history of elections, any candidate who wins Kwara State usually becomes the president. And it may be noteworthy to mention that Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won Kwara State in the current presidential election.

The 2023 presidential election in Nigeria has been described as a three-horse race, with the All Progressives Congress (APC), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party (LP) all in contention. As the collation of results continues at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the race seems to be heating up with each passing minute.

According to the results tabulated so far, the APC has taken the lead with 47,09,426 votes, followed by the PDP with 28,77,951 votes, and the LP with 26,342,43 votes. So far, the states currently controlled by political parties are as follows: APC-21, PDP-14, and APGA-1.

However, the voting demographic suggests that each party candidate received massive support from their ethnic group. Atiku won in Fulani/Hausa-dominated states of Gömbe, Adamawa, Bauchi, Katsina, Yobe and surprisingly in the Yoruba of Osun state while Peter Obi won big in Lagos, beating Tinubu in his own backyard and in the Igbo stronghold of Enugu. Tinubu, on the other hand, scored in nearly all Yoruba-dominated states of Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, and Ekiti.

In Kano, the New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate Rabi’u Musa won taking the state from the ruling APC where Buhari won with more than 1 million votes in the past presidential elections. Abuja is likely to vote for the APC.

In order to win, a candidate has to obtain the highest number of votes nationwide and more than a quarter of ballots cast in at least two-thirds of Nigeria states.

The collation of results continues at the INEC HQ in Abuja.

