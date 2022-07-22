Thunderstorm Kills Over 21 Goats In Sare Sofie

374
Some of the goats struck and killed by the thunderstorm
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

In the late hours of Friday 22 July 2022, a thunderstorm blast in Sare Soffie village in Upper Fulladu West, Central River Region is reported to have killed over twenty-one goats belonging to one Kebba Baldeh, a native of the village.

- Advertisement -

Ebrima Baldeh, a resident of the village, told this medium that the incident occurred in the bush where lightning struck and killed over twenty-one goats during the heavy downpour.

“Kebba’s children were in the bush with the goats. When it started raining, the goats hide under a big tree where the lightning struck and killed them,” he explained.

Baldeh stated that the children were not under the tree at the time of the incident. He said that was what saved them.

He disclosed that the goats died on the spot, while the children ran for their lives after hearing the heavy blast.

- Advertisement -

According to him, one of the children fainted in the bush after the situation had occurred but was however rescued.

He confirmed that all the children are in good condition, narrating that they were taken to the hospital for medical screening where it was confirmed that the children were not harmed.

Efforts were however made to reach Kebba, but he could not be reached at the time of filing this report.

Previous articleMan Claims D911,000 In Land Suit

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions