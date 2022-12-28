Three in court over alleged disobedience of court order

1174
By: Ousman Saidykhan

Landing Badjie, Bob Malick Badjie, and Malick Bob Badjie; 1st, 2nd and 3rd accused persons respectively, were arraigned at the Brusubi Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 27th December 2022 for, amongst other counts, allegedly disobeying a high court order, an offence that attracts a two-year jail term.

Justice BA Bakre of the Banjul High Court issued an order on the 2nd of November 2022, restraining Landing Badjie and all his associates from entering Conson Africa (Gambia) Ltd., a company he (Landing Badjie) is being jointly sued by Ryan Colson, John McClinton and Colson Transport Limited.

In that case, the plaintiffs are claiming, among other things, a declaration that certain vehicles allegedly registered in the name of Landing Badjie, the first defendant are Bonafide properties of the plaintiffs and are meant for the business of the second defendant, Colson Africa (Gambia) Ltd.

The Trio has not only been accused to have defied the restraining order from High Court; the 3rd, 2nd and 1st accused persons have each been respectively charged with: Common Assault; Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm and Incitement of Violence.

Bob Malick Bob Badjie and Bob Malick Badjie are accused to have assaulted one Ebrima Camara whilst Landing Badjie allegedly incited violence at Colson Africa (Gambia) Ltd, a place they were restrained from entering.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The punishment for counts with which the three are individually charged; Common Assault; Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm and Incitement of Violence are: 1-year, 5-year and 3-year jail terms.

They have been granted bail in the sum of D200, 000 each and a Gambian surety.

The case was adjourned to the 25th of January 2023.

