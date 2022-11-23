“This Country Could Be Unstoppable,” UN Assistant SG Confident of Gambia’s Development if…

Ms Ahunna Eziakonwa
By: Ousman Saidykhan

The United Nations Assistant Secretary General has told journalists that the Gambia has ideas and solutions and could be unstoppable in terms of development; but only if it includes the youths in decision making processes and takes out shackles of bad governance and low confidence.

“…Because young people understand technology; they understand digital transformation and that is the future of development. We can get there faster with the new technologies and the new digital tools. And this is the realm of youth,” Ms Ahunna Eziakonwa said.

She was speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, 23rd November 2022 at the UN project office shortly after her engagement with youths of the Gambia.

“…And a Gambia that understands the worth of young people because it is a very young country with more than 60% under the age of 30. That is a huge asset that this country could unleash and give it a competitive edge,” Ms Ahunna, who is also the UNDP Regional Director for Africa said.

The UN Assistant SG is on a three-day visit to the small West African Country. She had visited a number of sites that are being supported by the UNDP, including a solar-powered cooling facility at a fish landing site in Kartong, water supply project in Bonsa, among others.

“The older generation will take a much longer time to get it; so, why don’t we understand the centrality of investing in young people to be able to transform our countries and accelerate development?” Ms Eziakonwa noted.

