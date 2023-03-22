Thieves allegedly broke into designer shop, escaped with D200,000 worth of items

1411
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Thieves have broken into Men’s Closet Aminaa, a designer’s shop belonging to one Amina Faal, a resident of Brusubi, and reportedly escaped with items worth more than two hundred thousand dalasis on Sunday, March 19.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to The Fatu Network, the young businesswoman said she was shocked after realizing her shop was broken into by thieves.

According to Amina Faal, the Chief Executive Officer of Men’s Closet Aminaa, the incident occurred at around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

“I was told by neighbours that my back window to the shop was open. I rush to check and found that it was broken,” she said.

She stated the thieves entered the shop through the window and then to the toilet where they broke the other door and get into the shop.

- Advertisement -

“They took a lot of items in the shop which can be worth up to more than two hundred thousand dalasis (D200, 000.00). The items stolen include clothes, shoes, and other luxury accessories. The shoes are many and I had a new arrival which I didn’t price before the incident occurred,” she explained.

Ms. Faal described the incident as a major setback for her young business while calling on people to help her recover the items.

She further revealed that the thieves have broken the doors of her shop which needed urgent maintenance. This, she added, is devastating as she would have to start everything again from scratch.

The matter has been reported to the police for investigation, however, such incidents are not uncommon as barely a day or two will pass without hearing such news on local news outlets across the country.

Previous articlePeriod poverty: Experts say lack of sanitary products is affecting Gambian girls/women during menstrual cycle
Next articleGAP Leader calls for price regulations ahead of Ramadan

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions