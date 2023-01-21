The telephone call I will never forget in my life

2772
- Advertisement -

By: Momodou Jawo

It was on this date last year while I was heading to Sukuta to collect something for you, I received a call from my elder sister. Because I was driving, I decided to give the phone to his younger brother who received the call.

- Advertisement -

My sister told your younger brother that she wants to speak with me because it was urgent. At this moment, my body started trembling before I even spoke to my sister. My sister told me: “No need to go where you are going. Maimuna has left us,” she said in tears. At the moment, I don’t know where I was. In fact, she was the very person that told me “Darling, you can go to Sukuta and bring my medication for me.”

I don’t know how I even arrived at our compound. As I entered the compound, I found people crying. For me, I still don’t believe that my love has gone forever. I went straight to my room, and I found her lying down. I still couldn’t believe that she was gone. I insisted she must be taken to the hospital so that nurses/doctors will examine her. What came to my mind was that she was just unconscious and that she would come back to us.

Friends and family members started coming to me and saying “Jawo leave everything in the hands of Allah. It was Allah that brought her to your life, and then it’s Allah that took her away from you.” Now I believe that my wife is gone. This is so difficult for me and the family.

I weep so hard, knowing fully well that I will not see her or speak with her until I meet her again in Aljanatul Fridawsi. Maimuna was an easy-going woman. She was disciplined and pious. Even at our compound, if she comes back from work and greets you and she doesn’t see your smiling face, she will go up to your house and say to you “Please, if I have wronged you, please forgive me. I noticed that I greeted you today, but you didn’t answer me the way you used to.”

- Advertisement -

Your departure though was much earlier than we had hoped, but that’s what Allah ordained and so it shall happen.

My heart still can’t accept that you are not with us anymore. You were my strength. In this one year, there’s not a single day that I didn’t miss you. It’s not easy for me to move on from this pain. We dreamt of living a long life together, but the dreams were shattered. Last year, you left me here and went to heaven alone. I still think you are here by my side because I can feel you.

I always pray that Almighty Allah forgives your shortcomings and place you in Aljanatul Fridawsi. In Saa Allah, I promise you, I will take good care of our two beautiful daughters.

To my in-laws, Sey Kunda, Jallow Kunda, Nyockeh Kunda and others, thank you for giving me such a beautiful and disciplined woman.
My man, I trust that you are doing well.

Previous articleUniversity Of The Gambia Medical Students Association © Health Myths/Benefits
Next articleThe Gambia National Health Insurance Scheme: A Panacea for Our Healthcare Worries, Or Another Money-wasting State Enterprise?

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions