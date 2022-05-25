“The Smelling Waste Is Affecting Our Health And Business” – Vendors At Brikama Market

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Vendors at Brikama Fish Market cry for help as sewage water floods the market ground, creating horrible and offensive smell.

- Advertisement -

Vendors told The Fatu Network that the situation is currently affecting their business.

They accused the Brikama Area Council and market authorities of neglecting the poor condition of the market.

Sewage water is everywhere in the market. Vendors and passers-by inhale the bad odor emitting from the stinking water.

Ebrima Jallow, a vendor at the market explained to the Fatu Network that the odor is affecting their health.

- Advertisement -

“Life is becoming unpleasant for us every day. Right now, our health is at risk. The odor we continue inhaling is affecting us. We are paying market dues every day but the market is in terrible condition as you can see. We are calling on the government to come to our aid,” he said.

Majula Conteh, another fish vendor reiterated that the situation in the market is not good, accusing local authorities of neglecting them.

“Selling fish and food items in the market is not hygienic,” Majula Conteh said.

However, the new Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure visited the market as part of his ongoing familiarization tour. He described the situation as unfortunate and called on the market authorities and governor to act quickly and resolve the situation.

- Advertisement -

The Minister assured the vendors of his ministry’s commitment in developing the market.

The smelling waste is believed to be emanating from the market toilets and other places.