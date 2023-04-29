The scramble for BAC: 14 candidates set to battle for the seat

504
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

- Advertisement -

As per the number of nomination forms collected from the Independent Electoral Commission regional office in Brikama, eleven (11) Independent candidates coupled with the NPP, PPP and UDP candidates are set to scramble and battle for votes in the West Coast Region for the Brikama Area Council Championship election next month.

Faraba Janneh, the IEC regional election officer in the West Coast Region, confirmed to The Fatu Network that fourteen (14) nomination forms have been collected from the office, as of 29th May 2023. Eleven (11) of those that collected the form are independent candidates and three are the candidates for the National People’s Party, United Democratic Party and People Progressive Party.

The Brikama Area Council chairmanship election next month is poised to be a tight contest between party candidates and independent candidates.

The ruling National People’s Party has put up Seedy Sheriff Ceesay to seek the post, while the main opposition, the United Democratic Party, selected Lawyer Yankuba Darboe. People Progressive Party has Jainaba Bah, who is the only female candidate known to the public as of now.

- Advertisement -

The Fatu Network understands that the rival fraction of the APRC, known as the no-to-alliance movement, has backed Brikama-based Ibrahim JS Sanneh for the seat.

Team Gitteh, a fraction from the NPP is backing Ahmad Gitteh in the race.

Already, independent candidates Yankuba G. Barrow, Lamin Jammeh and Amadou Muktarr Cham have all submitted their nomination documents to the Electoral Commission.

NPP, UDP, PPP and other independent candidates will be submitting their nomination documents on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday and the IEC Regional Office in Brikama.

Previous articleU20 Coach Lie Bojang: ‘We are very motivated’ ahead of WC next month
Next articleAs-Shifa CEO: ‘We want to help patients access overseas treatment’  

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions