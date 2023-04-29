The scramble for BAC: 14 candidates set to battle for the seat

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

As per the number of nomination forms collected from the Independent Electoral Commission regional office in Brikama, eleven (11) Independent candidates coupled with the NPP, PPP and UDP candidates are set to scramble and battle for votes in the West Coast Region for the Brikama Area Council Championship election next month.

Faraba Janneh, the IEC regional election officer in the West Coast Region, confirmed to The Fatu Network that fourteen (14) nomination forms have been collected from the office, as of 29th May 2023. Eleven (11) of those that collected the form are independent candidates and three are the candidates for the National People’s Party, United Democratic Party and People Progressive Party.

The Brikama Area Council chairmanship election next month is poised to be a tight contest between party candidates and independent candidates.

The ruling National People’s Party has put up Seedy Sheriff Ceesay to seek the post, while the main opposition, the United Democratic Party, selected Lawyer Yankuba Darboe. People Progressive Party has Jainaba Bah, who is the only female candidate known to the public as of now.

The Fatu Network understands that the rival fraction of the APRC, known as the no-to-alliance movement, has backed Brikama-based Ibrahim JS Sanneh for the seat.

Team Gitteh, a fraction from the NPP is backing Ahmad Gitteh in the race.

Already, independent candidates Yankuba G. Barrow, Lamin Jammeh and Amadou Muktarr Cham have all submitted their nomination documents to the Electoral Commission.

NPP, UDP, PPP and other independent candidates will be submitting their nomination documents on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday and the IEC Regional Office in Brikama.