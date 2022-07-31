“The Rich Will Be Richer, The Poor Will Be Poorer” – Hon. Ceesay Reacts To 30% Salary Increment

Hon. Omar Ceesay, former opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) National Assembly Member for Niamina East
By: Dawda Baldeh

Hon. Omar Ceesay, former opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) National Assembly Member for Niamina East has reacted to the 30% salary increment approved recently by the country’s lawmaking body.

In his overall assessment of the approved salary increase, the former lawmaker said the move is to make the rich become richer while the poor become poorer.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, the former GDC NAM said the government has betrayed the civil servants at the highest level.

“This government will continue to fail us. They announced restructuring salary pay scale, but they have failed in delivering that promise,” he claimed.

Hon. Ceesay said the 30% salary increment will only favour the officials who are already receiving good salaries.

He said the 30% salary increment is not a good method, saying it is a way of enriching top officials while the poor continue suffering.

“The rich will get richer, and the poor will get poorer,” he noted.

Hon. Ceesay further stated that some people have already started increasing their house rent, noting that it will affect the low-income earners.

“Now, fuel price will be increased; transportation will increase; vendors at the market will also increase the prices of commodities and the poor will continue suffering. This will not benefit the low-income earners at all,” he narrated.

He added that government should have come up with a proper method by restructuring the pay scale to upgrade the low-income earners.

The former Niamina East representative said those getting small salaries will not have any means to save money because they will have to spend all their monies on rent and basic commodities.

“I don’t see any benefits in this 30% salary increment but many people will thing otherwise. This government is here to manipulate citizens and enrich themselves. They have failed the citizens drastically. They will never fulfill any promise they made.”

He added that the strategy is to play with the minds of citizens to believe the government is doing well.

“They should have done a proper assessment of the country’s economy before announcing the salary increment to see if the economy is sustainable to cover the cost, but they failed in that. I know this is a failed government.

They failed to do their homework very well. This is a total betrayal and dishonesty to the highest level from this government,” he explained.

