“The Police Are Neglecting Me” – Sick Officer Cries Out  

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Sub inspector Seedy Gibba, who was said to have involved in a motorcycle accident while on duties in Farafenni on 13 February 2021, has claimed that the police are neglecting him after being sick for more than a year.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Gibba said he was posted at Farafenni where he got involved in an accident.

“We were on operation to stop undocumented motorcycles operating in Farafenni and several people were apprehended. I was escorting one boy to the station whose motorcycle was arrested during the operation. It was not safe for me to ride because he might accuse me of anything.

So, I ask him to ride to the station while I was seated at the back and when we approach the station, he speeded off and took a different route because he was trying to escape. Unfortunately, he ran into and hit a truck that was packed off the road and we fell on the ground. I sustained fracture on my hip and upper thighbone. I was rushed to Farafenni hospital and was later referred to Banjul.

In Banjul, I was scanned and confirmed to have double fracture. The hospital recommended me for a surgery which cost sixty thousand dalasi (60,000), an amount I cannot afford,” he explained.

- Advertisement -

Gibba noted that he asked the doctor to prepare him the medical bill which he took to the police for assistance saying that he got the injury while on duties.

He added that the said medical bill was given to police commissioner Kinteh at the police medic whom he said later informed him that he had sent the bill to the registry at the headquarters.

“I went to the registry to make follow up and they also told me that the bill was taken to the Health Ministry. In all of these back forth, I have not heard anything from the police even after making several follow ups. The police are not making any follow up to help me,” he cried out.

He said the police asked him to continue making follow-up but noted that the serious body pain cannot allow him to be making such continuous follow-ups.

- Advertisement -

“I cannot walk without using crotches and now I don’t have anything. I got this injury while in the police, but they are neglecting me.”

Sub Inspector Gibba is a husband of two wives and a father of five children and also the breadwinner of his family.

He called on people to help him regain his health so that he can provide food for his family. “I really need help to regain my health so that I can work to sustain my family because I don’t have anyone to help me.”

However, the police Public Relation Officer has been contacted for response but could not be reached.